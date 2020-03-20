Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Japan welcomes Olympic flame as doubts swirl over Games

Sport24.co.za | Japan welcomes Olympic flame as doubts swirl over Games

News24 Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Olympic flame arrived in Japan to a muted reception, what should have been a joyous celebration scaled down due to the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Plane leaves Japan to collect Olympic flame, no 2020 delegates aboard

Plane leaves Japan to collect Olympic flame, no 2020 delegates aboard 01:12

 A plane sporting Tokyo 2020 livery departed Haneda International Airport on Wednesday bound for Athens to collect the Olympic flame, but there was no delegation onboard due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Olympic flame arrives in Japan despite fear that Games won't go ahead [Video]

Olympic flame arrives in Japan despite fear that Games won't go ahead

The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in the north of the country, amid doubts over the opening of the Games in Tokyo because of the new..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned [Video]

Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned

Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto says it's "regrettable" that she could not attend the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens but plans are on course for Tokyo 2020.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Plane leaves Japan to collect Olympic flame, no 2020 delegates aboard

A plane sporting Tokyo 2020 livery departed Haneda International Airport on Wednesday bound for Athens to collect the Olympic flame, but there was no delegation...
Reuters

Japan's Olympic deputy has coronavirus, but IOC 'committed' to staging Games in July

The deputy head of Japan's Olympic committee has tested positive for the coronavirus, as top government officials and the IOC reiterated that the Games would go...
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.