Sport24.co.za | Suspension of Turkish football season leaves Australia to soldier on alone, for now

News24 Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Turkey's decision to halt its football season due to the coronavirus pandemic means the sport has been suspended in practically the entire world, with Australia the exception.
Community football season put on hold along with rugby and netball

Community football season put on hold along with rugby and netballAnother winter sport is on hold due to the coronavirus threat.New Zealand Football announced today that the start of the community football season has been...
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus travel restrictions: Wellington Phoenix willing to finish A-League football season in Australia amid New Zealand's strict new measures

Coronavirus travel restrictions: Wellington Phoenix willing to finish A-League football season in Australia amid New Zealand's strict new measuresThe Wellington Phoenix will look into finishing their A-League season in Australia following the travel restrictions set to be introduced to New Zealand. Prime...
New Zealand Herald


Sport24Soccer

Sport24Soccer Suspension of Turkish football season leaves Australia to soldier on alone, for now https://t.co/h46a3hyAoR https://t.co/VJjnOmAoFV 10 hours ago

Sport24news

Sport24 Suspension of Turkish football season leaves Australia to soldier on alone, for now https://t.co/eeh7EOTvVv https://t.co/B05nRZ9SUF 10 hours ago

