COVID-19: Kohli, Anushka bat for self isolation

“Let’s make it safe for us and everyone else by self isolation.”

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources WATCH: Kohli and Anushka bat for self-isolation India's cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Friday issued a joint appeal for self-isolation to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic,...

IndiaTimes 14 hours ago



Anushka, Virat come together to spread awareness on Coronavirus threat! India's most favourite couple - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, lovingly called Virushka by the nation, came together to spread awareness on the Coronavirus...

Mid-Day 15 hours ago





Tweets about this