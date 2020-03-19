Global  

Live: MP CM Kamal Nath resigns before floor test in assembly

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has announced that he would submit his resignation to governor Lalji Tandon. The announcement came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the assembly speaker to conduct a floor test by 5pm on Friday. Stay with TOI for all the latest updates:
News video: Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh Governor asks Kamal Nath Govt to face floor test tomorrow | Oneindia News 03:11

 The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was today asked by the Governor to prove its majority by Tuesday, hours after it appeared to have snagged a 10-day breather with the assembly session being adjourned until March 26 over coronavirus AMID THE SCARE OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, ENTRY...

Madhya Pradesh floor test: SC sends notice to Kamal Nath government| Oneindia News [Video]

Madhya Pradesh floor test: SC sends notice to Kamal Nath government| Oneindia News

India records 3rd death due to Coronavirus; US begins trial for first vaccine for COVID-19; Rebel Congress MLAs say they are not being held hostage by BJP; BJP mounts pressure for Madhya Pradesh govt..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published
Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia [Video]

Madhya Pradesh turmoil: SC issues notice to Kamal Nath on BJP's plea, hearing tomorrow | Oneindia

THE APEX COURT HAS ISSUED A NOTICE TO THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT ON PLEA OF EX-CM SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN SEEKING IMMEDIATE FLOOR TEST IN ASSEMBLY. THE SUPREME COURT HAS DEFERRED HEARING TILL TOMORROW ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published

SC asks Kamal Nath govt to take floor test by 5pm today

After a two-day hearing where senior advocates from Congress and BJP were pitted against each other and which ended at 5.30pm on Thursday, a bench of Justices D...
IndiaTimes

Live: SC notice to Kamal Nath govt over floor test

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Madhya Pradesh govt on the plea of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking immediate floor test in the state assembly....
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

AthiestKEK

💀🔺D̷E̷X̷T̷E̷R̷🔺💀 RT @timesofindia: #MadhyaPradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigns ahead of the trust vote in assembly today. LIVE Updates: https://t.co/… 1 minute ago

AdittyaaSharma

Adittyaa Sharma RT @shrikrishnagaut: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of scheduled floor test - News Nation https://t.co/NStxxq0nBU 2 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE Updates: Kamal Nath Resigns Hours Ahead of Trust Vote, All Eyes on Guv Office as Shi… https://t.co/DZL11D5rpB 7 minutes ago

Chanakya_Says

🇮🇳Un-Secular Chanakya🇮🇳 KATAL-NATH resigns as MP CM.........YaaaaYYY👏👏👏 https://t.co/OsNtvmV27a 12 minutes ago

HWNewsEnglish

HW News English MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced his resignation on Friday, hours ahead of the Supreme Court-mandated floor t… https://t.co/dYBST7fQRN 17 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News MP CM Kamal Nath resigns, spotlight on Shivraj now | LIVE https://t.co/JXiXGFM1mu https://t.co/YB4jVtlhfS 17 minutes ago

VasudhaMS

Vasudha Singh RT @indiatvnews: MP CM Kamal Nath resigns, spotlight on Shivraj now #KamalnathGovernment #ShivrajSinghChouhan #MadhyaPradeshCrisis #MPFloo… 19 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV MP CM Kamal Nath resigns, spotlight on Shivraj now #KamalnathGovernment #ShivrajSinghChouhan #MadhyaPradeshCrisis… https://t.co/kJTZqLnAwv 21 minutes ago

