Sheena Bora case: Peter may get bail after 4 years

The six-week stay on the Bombay high court order granting former media baron Peter Mukerjea bail in the Sheena Bora murder case ended on Thursday with the CBI not moving an appeal before the Supreme Court. The development removes a major hurdle in the path of Mukerjea’s release over four years after he was arrested in the case.



