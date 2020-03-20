Global  

"His father was a Leeds fan" - Phil Hay suggests £7.2m-rated striker as potential PL signing

Football FanCast Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Speaking on an Athletic Q&A, Leeds United correspondent Phil Hay has suggested Watford striker Troy Deeney as a realistic potential Premier League signing for Marcelo Bielsa's men.
