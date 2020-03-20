Global  

One News Page > Sports News > Romelu Lukaku reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted him to STAY at Manchester United and explains why he chose Inter Milan over Juventus

talkSPORT Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t want him to leave for Internazionale last summer. The Belgian’s £74million exit has left the Red Devils desperately short in attack at times this season – and his form at the San Siro has rendered his departure even more regretful. Lukaku has […]
