WWE WrestleMania 36 will be not for one, but two nights!

Mid-Day Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
WrestleMania, which is considered to be the Show of All Shows and Showcase of Immortals, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view. The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event

Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event 01:16

 Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event Gronkowski will play a major role in his new company's main event on April 4-5. The former NFL star broke the news on Twitter before WWE made the announcement on Wednesday. Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter WrestleMania will...

