WWE WrestleMania 36 will be not for one, but two nights!

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

WrestleMania, which is considered to be the Show of All Shows and Showcase of Immortals, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view. The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super... 👓 View full article

