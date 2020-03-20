Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > What do we do with a problem like corona?

What do we do with a problem like corona?

Hindu Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
India’s luxury segment is battening down the hatches, as adverse consumer sentiment hurt everything from high-end retail and real estate to art
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: What to Do About a Wedding During COVID-19

What to Do About a Wedding During COVID-19 00:56

 If you have a wedding planned for spring of 2020, chances are you will have to cancel it! Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares some ways to deal with the problem.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.