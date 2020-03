Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly expressed condolences on the demise of Indian football legend PK Banerjee, who passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness. Ganguly said Banerjee had a great influence on his career. A two-time Olympian and the only surviving goal-scorer of India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning team, Banerjee breathed his last in Kolkata. 👓 View full article