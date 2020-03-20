Global  

Atlanta Falcons add Todd Gurley to roster a day after Rams released him

Friday, 20 March 2020
The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.
Gurley joins Falcons a day after release by Rams

The Falcons have agreed to a contract with Todd Gurley a day after the running back was released by the Rams, a source told ESPN.
ESPN

NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Three best landing spots for Todd Gurley after release by Rams

Todd Gurley's time with the Rams has come to an end. Here are the three best landing spots for him.
CBS Sports

