F1 announce Virtual Grand Prix series to replace postponed races Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the F1 season but a Virtual Grand Prix series has now been organised to take place on Sunday March 22 live from the Gfinity Esports Arena

