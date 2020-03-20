Global  

Tom Brady officially joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending 20-year run in New England

CBC.ca Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, transforming the team into a championship contender.
News video: NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay

NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay 01:40

 New England Patriots star quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is set to move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gloria Tso reports.

6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer [Video]

6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look forward to seeing Brady throw to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:28Published
Report: Brady, Bucs finalize agreement [Video]

Report: Brady, Bucs finalize agreement

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:24Published

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB. You're lying if you saw that coming

The NFL was full speed ahead with its offseason schedule. In case you missed it somehow, it put the "frenzy" in free-agency frenzy.
USATODAY.com

Tom Brady in Tampa Bay? It’s Not as Weird as It Sounds

Brady has been synonymous with New England over his 20-year career with the Patriots. But landing with the quirky Buccaneers might give him an even better shot...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •BBC SportDaily StarIndependentUSATODAY.comReutersNews24

Tweets about this

DencTom

Tomi RT @NESN: "I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me." Tom Bra… 7 minutes ago

MAGIC1067

MAGIC 106.7 Tom Brady Officially Joins The Tampa Bay Buccaneers https://t.co/W8AiHIKVIc https://t.co/6qj8uH1oJ5 14 minutes ago

1033ampradio

103.3 AMP Radio Tom Brady Officially Joins The Tampa Bay Buccaneers https://t.co/Rax65TZ9Bu 16 minutes ago

Mix1041

Mix 104.1 It's happening -- Tom Brady is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers! https://t.co/43TIc84shQ 21 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan 'Starting a new journey': Tom Brady officially joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers https://t.co/4U6C880voj https://t.co/yMOHXKKhFC 30 minutes ago

byAmberWorthy

Amber Worthy RT @foxcarolinanews: Tom Brady joins the Buccaneers https://t.co/Krm6FIaIPq 37 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Tom Brady officially joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending 20-year run in New England https://t.co/GQBpVrGz7R 42 minutes ago

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes 🏈 Tom Brady officially joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 🏈 Can he lead them to Super Bowl LV glory at 14/1? https://t.co/eMDbOEifVx 51 minutes ago

