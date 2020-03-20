Sport24.co.za | Monaco GP cancelled, will NOT take place in 2020

Global  

News24 Friday, 20 March 2020
The Monaco Grand Prix has been pulled from Formula One's coronavirus-hit schedule in another blow to the sport's bosses.
Monaco Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

For the first time since 1954, the Formula One race will not take place in Monaco in May this year after Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) announced the...
Zee News

Monaco Formula One Grand Prix canceled due to coronavirus

Formula One's Monaco Grand Prix will not take place this year, organizers the Automobile Club de Monaco said on Thursday after the sport had announced a...
Reuters Also reported by •ESPN

