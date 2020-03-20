Global  

PM discusses ways to fight corona with CMs

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
PM Modi on Friday deliberated ways to check the spread of coronavirus with chief ministers of various states. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top health ministry officials were also present in the meeting held via video link. Sources in the government said besides discussing ways to check the spread of the virus.
