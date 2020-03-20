Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team

Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team

FOX Sports Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American teamDayton breakout star Obi Toppin is the lone unanimous first-team choice to The Associated Press men's college basketball All-America team
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Nigerian prince exchanges royalty to hunt leaks for Thames Water [Video]

A Nigerian prince exchanges royalty to hunt leaks for Thames Water

A Nigerian prince has given up a life of royalty at home to spend his days hunting leaks for Thames Water in London - in a story reminiscent of the Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America. Akeem Adenuga,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Top Flyer: Dayton’s Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team

The college basketball season came to an emphatic, dramatic end with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. The dream of playing under the bright lights of...
Seattle Times

Marquette's Howard named to AP All-American first team

Marquette's Howard named to AP All-American first teamMarquette guard Markus Howard is joined on the first team with Dayton's Obi Toppin, Iowa's Luka Garza, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Oregon's Payton Pritchard.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

ChampionsRings

Championship Rings Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team https://t.co/tCtqn41eLb 2 hours ago

WeisenbachKathy

Kathy Weisenbach RT @roni_toppin: Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team https://t.co/gVcoiZBhrP 4 hours ago

gardner_news

The Gardner News Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team https://t.co/Z6EzU8UEjZ 5 hours ago

NAVARRE__

NAVARRE MEDIA Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team (from @AP) https://t.co/xLxY5ZjrUs 5 hours ago

LongIslandStart

Long Island Start Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team https://t.co/FcYE2JG7ig https://t.co/Vy86FcVZ0I 6 hours ago

sentineltribune

Sentinel-Tribune The college basketball season came to an emphatic, dramatic end with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. The d… https://t.co/5j7RLYxg4A 7 hours ago

MSNSports

MSN Sports Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team https://t.co/eoXQoDU4kA 7 hours ago

Basketball_24x7

Basketball 24x7 🏀 Top Flyer: Dayton's Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team - The Associated Press https://t.co/pMf99tKadg #basketball #basketballnews 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.