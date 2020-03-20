Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Gophers center Oturu named to AP All-American honorable mention

Gophers center Oturu named to AP All-American honorable mention

FOX Sports Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Gophers center Oturu named to AP All-American honorable mentionMinnesota Gophers center Daniel Oturu made the honorable mention list on the Associated Press All-American team.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Gophers center Oturu named to AP All-American honorable mention: https://t.co/ytYpQewT0s 45 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Gophers center Oturu named to AP All-American honorable mention https://t.co/D66kSJo5Uw 55 minutes ago

fsnorth

FOX Sports North #Gophers center Daniel Oturu was an honorable mention on the AP All-American team. https://t.co/nzsmJnnut9 1 hour ago

andygreder

Andy Greder #Gophers center Daniel Oturu named a CBS Sports third-team All-American on Monday; this is at least his second All-… https://t.co/TzBHDlvryf 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.