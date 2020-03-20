Global  

Georgia's Anthony Edwards declares for NBA draft

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Anthony Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game as freshman with Georgia Bulldogs and is a top candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.
Recent related news from verified sources

No. 1 prospect Edwards declares for NBA draft

Versatile shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists during his freshman season for Georgia, has declared for the NBA...
ESPN

2020 NBA Draft: Georgia freshman star Anthony Edwards, the possible No. 1 overall pick, declares for draft

Edwards is regarded as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft
CBS Sports

