AP source: Falcons agree to 1-year deal with Todd Gurley

Seattle Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year deal with three-time Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley, The person told The Associated Press about the agreement on Friday on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. The […]
