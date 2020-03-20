Phil Simms weighs in on Brady-Belichick dilemma, talks playing under Bill Parcells Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Phil Simms joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the similarities and differences of Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells. Hear what Phil has to say about their coaching styles. Phil Simms joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the similarities and differences of Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells. Hear what Phil has to say about their coaching styles. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anthony Fiato Phil Simms weighs in on Brady-Belichick dilemma & playing under Bill Parcells | NFL | THE HERD… https://t.co/Sf0IGO5w3S 19 hours ago K Dubb Phil Simms weighs in on Brady-Belichick dilemma, talks playing under Bill Parcells https://t.co/hyfd70mt5e #sports #feedly 1 day ago Dizzed.com Phil Simms weighs in on Brady-Belichick dilemma, talks playing under Bill Parcells https://t.co/gI1P1kFg4S 1 day ago PatriotsTalkLine Phil Simms weighs in on Tom Brady free agency, Pats QBs | Chris Simms Unbuttoned | NBC Sports Phil Simms joins 'Ch… https://t.co/Qfdb60vbGU 1 week ago