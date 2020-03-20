WWE legend The Undertaker and wife joined by tiger in swimming pool Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool have got WWE fans talking by posting an appeal video for tigers while sharing a pool with one of the endangered animals The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool have got WWE fans talking by posting an appeal video for tigers while sharing a pool with one of the endangered animals 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CranburyLibraryRocks WWE star The Undertaker urges people to ‘save the tigers’ https://t.co/biRJSvGlWL 4 days ago Endan Animals new WWE legend The Undertaker and wife joined by tiger in swimming pool - Brinkwire https://t.co/EQz3tokWba 5 days ago Endangered Animals WWE legend The Undertaker and wife joined by tiger in swimming pool - Brinkwire https://t.co/rEkEk5Fh42 5 days ago sportsnow4589 WWE legend The Undertaker and wife joined by tiger in swimming pool https://t.co/V7U8bOO1jL https://t.co/wXMDi7xQBY 5 days ago Daily Star Sport WWE legend The Undertaker and wife joined by tiger in swimming pool https://t.co/pDDOfZAfv9 https://t.co/cGhThHoaNP 5 days ago