WWE legend The Undertaker and wife joined by tiger in swimming pool

Daily Star Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
WWE legend The Undertaker and wife joined by tiger in swimming poolThe Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool have got WWE fans talking by posting an appeal video for tigers while sharing a pool with one of the endangered animals
