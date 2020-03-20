Coronavirus outbreak: Breaking home quarantine may lead to jail, warn officials

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Under Section 10 of the Epidemic Disease Act and Section 10 of the Disaster Management Act, states have been empowered to take penal action with provisions of up to six months of imprisonment or Rs 1,000 fine or both, depending on the violation. While the enabling provisions of these laws have already been invoked by the Centre, the health ministry has again written to states to enforce these provisions. 👓 View full article

