Coronavirus outbreak: Breaking home quarantine may lead to jail, warn officials
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Under Section 10 of the Epidemic Disease Act and Section 10 of the Disaster Management Act, states have been empowered to take penal action with provisions of up to six months of imprisonment or Rs 1,000 fine or both, depending on the violation. While the enabling provisions of these laws have already been invoked by the Centre, the health ministry has again written to states to enforce these provisions.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under voluntary self-quarantine.
Merkel isolated herself two days after she was in contact with a doctor who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to Business Insider, Merkel plans to continue her work while in quarantine.
The news comes...
