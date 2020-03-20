Global  

Rajasthan’s Bhilwara under curfew after 6 health workers test +ve

Friday, 20 March 2020
Curfew was clamped in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Friday evening as the administration rushed to clear out public places and stop buses from entering the district after three doctors and as many nurses of a private hospital tested positive for Covid-19, taking the day's count across the state to eight and the overall tally to 17.
