ECB announce earliest date cricket will return in England as May 28

Daily Star Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
ECB announce earliest date cricket will return in England as May 28Coronavirus worried have led the ECB to postpone all cricket in England and Wales until at least May 28, which is a seven-week delay on the planned start to the season
