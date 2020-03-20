ECB announce earliest date cricket will return in England as May 28 Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Coronavirus worried have led the ECB to postpone all cricket in England and Wales until at least May 28, which is a seven-week delay on the planned start to the season Coronavirus worried have led the ECB to postpone all cricket in England and Wales until at least May 28, which is a seven-week delay on the planned start to the season 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this