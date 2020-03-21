Paige returns to SmackDown to announce Bayley’s WrestleMania opponents | WWE on FOX Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Paige made her return to WWE SmackDown on Friday via Skype from Los Angeles. Paige announced that Bayley would defend her title against Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Naomi and Lacey Evans in a Six Pack Challenge Match. Paige made her return to WWE SmackDown on Friday via Skype from Los Angeles. Paige announced that Bayley would defend her title against Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Naomi and Lacey Evans in a Six Pack Challenge Match. 👓 View full article

