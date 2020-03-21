WR Sanders agrees to 2-year deal with Saints

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson and Ed Werder.



Source: Brees reaches 2-year deal with Saints Drew Brees has agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints that is worth approximately $50 million, a source told ESPN.

ESPN 4 days ago



