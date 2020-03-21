Global  

Tokyo 2020 Committee says not at stage of deciding Olympics postponement - Kyodo

Reuters India Saturday, 21 March 2020
A senior official of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee said on Saturday it is not at the stage of deciding whether or not to postpone or cancel the event, Kyodo news agency reported.
News video: Decision agreed with IOC, sports bodies to hold Olympics as planned - Tokyo 2020

Decision agreed with IOC, sports bodies to hold Olympics as planned - Tokyo 2020 01:50

 Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee have "confirmed" with sports federations that the Olympics will go ahead as planned.

