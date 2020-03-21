Tokyo 2020 Committee says not at stage of deciding Olympics postponement - Kyodo
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () A senior official of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee said on Saturday it is not at the stage of deciding whether or not to postpone or cancel the event, Kyodo news agency reported.
If the Olympics can't be held in Tokyo this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a delay of one or two years would be "feasible," a Tokyo Olympic Committee member told Reuters. Libby..