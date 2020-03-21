Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus Outbreak: Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers test positive

Coronavirus Outbreak: Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers test positive

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for the new coronavirus on Thursday as the Philadelphia 76ers also confirmed that three of their players had contracted the disease. The Lakers said they tested their players because on March 10 they played the Brooklyn Nets, who had four players previously test positive...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Lawsuit Alleges LA Officials Not Doing Enough To Protect Homeless From Coronavirus

Lawsuit Alleges LA Officials Not Doing Enough To Protect Homeless From Coronavirus 01:54

 As the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, an emergency hearing was held in Los Angeles federal court Thursday to discuss a lawsuit which alleges that there has been a lack of action from local officials to protect the homeless from the virus. Tina Patel reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald LOS ANGELES- Members of the Bagby family have operated movie theatres in small U.S. towns for four generations. Wit… https://t.co/t2bgymfDnb 42 minutes ago

lukehklipp

Luke Klipp 🥑🏳️‍🌈 RT @LGBTQ_LA: The Los Angeles LGBT Center has released the following recommendations for members of the LGBTQ+ community during the novel c… 19 hours ago

LGBTQ_LA

LGBTQ Los Angeles The Los Angeles LGBT Center has released the following recommendations for members of the LGBTQ+ community during t… https://t.co/7v420AFAId 20 hours ago

JeffMarzilli

Jeff Marzilli RT @BangkokPostNews: LOS ANGELES - The devastating coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home near Seattle where 35 have died was likely fueled… 2 days ago

BangkokPostNews

Bangkok Post LOS ANGELES - The devastating coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home near Seattle where 35 have died was likely fue… https://t.co/n00Ms3L3ZW 2 days ago

incredulist

selling my stocks after my intelligence briefing In LA, city council members are proposing allowing tents to be set up all day long to respond to the outbreak https://t.co/BxdQWRFLX8 3 days ago

RoseParkLB

RPNA RT @SCANPH: The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is likely to hit especially hard on those already struggling to remain in their homes. We apprec… 1 week ago

SCANPH

SCANPH The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is likely to hit especially hard on those already struggling to remain in their homes… https://t.co/hALkIksjIS 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.