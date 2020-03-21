Coronavirus Outbreak: Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers test positive

Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for the new coronavirus on Thursday as the Philadelphia 76ers also confirmed that three of their players had contracted the disease. The Lakers said they tested their players because on March 10 they played the Brooklyn Nets, who had four players previously test positive ...

