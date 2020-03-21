Maradona speaks of admiration for Liverpool boss Klopp Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Diego Maradona has spoken of his admiration for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and says he "is always going forward".



The post Maradona speaks of admiration for Liverpool boss Klopp appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Onyedikachi Maradona speaks of admiration for Liverpool boss Klopp Diego Maradona has spoken of his admiration for Liverpool b… https://t.co/YWIVYKHZhW 2 hours ago