Kohli is my favourite Indian cricketer: Miandad

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad believes Virat Kohli is a class batsman and that's why the 31-year-old is his favourite. "I was asked who the best in the Indian cricket team is, so I chose Virat Kohli," Miandad said on his Youtube channel. "I don't have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible."
