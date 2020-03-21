Kohli is my favourite Indian cricketer: Miandad

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad believes Virat Kohli is a class batsman and that's why the 31-year-old is his favourite. "I was asked who the best in the Indian cricket team is, so I chose Virat Kohli," Miandad said on his Youtube channel. "I don't have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible."


