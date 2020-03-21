Bears agree with ex-Steelers CB Artie Burns on 1-year deal: report Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Ex-Steelers CB Artie Burns, Bears Agree to 1-Year Contract in Free Agency: Free-agent cornerback Artie Burns has ag… https://t.co/Mbt7YaTAdN 12 minutes ago