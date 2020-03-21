Roger Federer's desperate Instagram plea amid coronavirus pandemic Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Tennis superstar Roger Federer has pleaded for the Swiss community to take serious action to combat the coronavirus outbreak in a heartfelt video message.Federer is recovering from knee surgery he undertook in February and is currently... Tennis superstar Roger Federer has pleaded for the Swiss community to take serious action to combat the coronavirus outbreak in a heartfelt video message.Federer is recovering from knee surgery he undertook in February and is currently... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this