Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Source: Raiders reach 1-year deal with Agholor

Source: Raiders reach 1-year deal with Agholor

ESPN Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Receiver Nelson Agholor, who struggled to find consistency in his five seasons with the Eagles, has reached a one-year deal with the Raiders, a source told ESPN.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrulyTG

Elisa So, Source: Raiders reach 1-year deal with Agholor https://t.co/EX0upd9cWv https://t.co/OULhlEM3CW 12 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Source: Raiders reach 1-year deal with Agholor https://t.co/PdGXZRiX9F 14 minutes ago

SedgeNew

NewSedgePoint Source: Raiders reach 1-year deal with Agholor https://t.co/I1c7vyndsr https://t.co/1keMr2Nhu4 15 minutes ago

robcuzican

Rob Naka Source: Raiders reach 1-year deal with Agholor - via @ESPN App #FightOn Yes!!!! https://t.co/XSfs7MEplX 17 minutes ago

rygear

Ryan G Hallelujah! Agholor is finally gone! #FlyEaglesFly Source: Raiders reach 1-year deal with Agholor https://t.co/GcxISHG2Y7 22 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Source: Raiders reach 1-year deal with Agholor https://t.co/uV329UvA0G https://t.co/66T4txbwRY 26 minutes ago

AllTheFootballs

All The Football Source: Raiders reach 1-year deal with Agholor #NFL #Football #Fans https://t.co/JCZGH27CzU 45 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Source: Raiders reach 1-year deal with Agholor https://t.co/7OeajJhFF7 via @ESPN https://t.co/T7rr47Yr2Z 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.