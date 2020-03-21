Billy Joe Saunders apologises for laughing over coronavirus airline call which saw Josh Taylor and Ben Davison pulled off flight
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () Billy Joe Saunders has made a public apology after laughing over a suspected coronavirus situation involving one of his friends. The WBO super-middleweight champion put up a video on Saturday in which he admitted to calling an airline and informing them his friend had been feeling unwell before his flight home from the US. pic.twitter.com/q2MNdlq8aI […]