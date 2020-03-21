Global  

Billy Joe Saunders apologises for laughing over coronavirus airline call which saw Josh Taylor and Ben Davison pulled off flight

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Billy Joe Saunders has made a public apology after laughing over a suspected coronavirus situation involving one of his friends. The WBO super-middleweight champion put up a video on Saturday in which he admitted to calling an airline and informing them his friend had been feeling unwell before his flight home from the US. pic.twitter.com/q2MNdlq8aI […]
