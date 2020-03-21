Lorenzo Sanz: Former Real Madrid president dies after contracting coronavirus

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Tips on Working From Home From 'Real Housewives' Star Bethenny Frankel 01:30 Tips on Working From Home From 'Real Housewives' Star Bethenny Frankel The Skinnygirl and BStrong founder doesn't usually work from an office and shared advice with CNBC. BStrong, a disaster relief organization, is currently sending hydration kits, sanitation products and more to poorer areas around...