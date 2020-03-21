Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > AP source: Raiders agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor

AP source: Raiders agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor

FOX Sports Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
A person familiar with the move says the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver Nelson Agholor
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

malliardcom

Malliard.com RT @WinWithMalliard: AP source: Raiders agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor https://t.co/ZjW6LFaZXN #NFL #Malliard https://t.co/T44PDrJ203 31 minutes ago

LompocRecord

Lompoc Record The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent Nelson Agholor to add a veteran receiver o… https://t.co/6fBgvmqgH2 41 minutes ago

SantaMariaTimes

Santa Maria Times The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent Nelson Agholor to add a veteran receiver o… https://t.co/6GuqYM8zqn 50 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win AP source: Raiders agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor https://t.co/ZjW6LFaZXN #NFL #Malliard https://t.co/T44PDrJ203 52 minutes ago

sport_wolrd

Sport Wolrd AP source: Raiders agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor https://t.co/btDFkAoioA https://t.co/02OyGiR9FH 52 minutes ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch AP source: Raiders agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor https://t.co/AtliuHlLR8 2 hours ago

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network AP source: Raiders agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor - https://t.co/0tGld7qYMC 2 hours ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @Sportsnet: The @Raiders have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with free agent Nelson Agholor. https://t.co/myAiUCHvTD 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.