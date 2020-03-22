Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Beating King to be king!

Beating King to be king!

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Beating King to be king!Allow me to acquaint Indian badminton lovers with an achievement that gives me a tiny claim to fame—I am the only Indian in the world to have seen the country’s two premier male badminton achievers, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand, win the men’s singles title at the All England Championships, still considered the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

King_Collinss

King RT @_GodPunchPat: District 11 beating the dog***out of all you niggas 8 minutes ago

KING_OfDiamondC

QuilaAE🌻 I know Dero beating the place @AllHailSyn_ 10 minutes ago

jeffreyb917

Diving Falcon RT @TheKanehB: Woke friends- What is your opinion on the Rodney King beating; was it a just False Flag? Or was it an organic situation th… 27 minutes ago

planetaryjim

Jim Davidson @Corstruction @TheKanehB So, in your opinion, Rodney King was properly, kindly, and appropriately treated by LAPD?… https://t.co/kwMEnaENah 36 minutes ago

ruje3ruje3

Rog Tom @AdaColau @BCN_Bombers @CreuRojaBCN @VSocialGob @Defensagob I am ashamed of your country, your king, your soldiers… https://t.co/UU5gu2Qf9C 51 minutes ago

king_leeee

Lee Monet’✨ She was beating tf out her head with that pot 😂😂😂 https://t.co/e2f0ROifqb 59 minutes ago

king_yotanwa

Mary “I saw bleach for the first time today, it was the last episode. Red head ninja was beating the***out of moth man” I- 1 hour ago

KateDaGreat1111

🧚‍♀️The Truth Fairy🧚‍♀️ @GhostWalters @TheKanehB Yep. The two others with him cooperated and were arrested without incident. King resisted… https://t.co/RV9ib6q5Q2 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.