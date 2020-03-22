Bears agree to 1-year deal with former Steelers CB Burns Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Saturday. Drafted out of Miami by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 25 pick in 2016, Burns played in all 16 games each of his first three years before falling out of the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this JG-TC LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said… https://t.co/RhTWpBAMWt 14 minutes ago The Pantagraph LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said… https://t.co/yi7LyzJssL 20 minutes ago heraldandreview LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said… https://t.co/iwDd43kJiC 23 minutes ago The Pantagraph LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears and cornerback Artie Burns agreed to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus said… https://t.co/Hx6tBFTPNV 27 minutes ago K Dubb Bears agree to 1-year deal with former Steelers CB Burns https://t.co/ktWdM0L3v2 #sports #feedly 1 hour ago SteelTownUsa® Bears agree to 1-year deal with former CB Burns https://t.co/hEoRjgDKGb https://t.co/EB24HF2VlJ 1 hour ago Lanier County Network Bears agree to 1-year deal with former Steelers CB Burns - https://t.co/LgHhqVjzRG 1 hour ago Fox 18 KLJB Bears agree to 1-year deal with former Steelers CB Burns https://t.co/FsbUL6GoXY 1 hour ago