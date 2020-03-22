Coronavirus: Australian travel rules won't stop NRL, AFL and A-League says Australian prime minister Scott Morrison

Elaine Farry RT @SABCNewsOnline: The Australian Football League’s attempt to forge on with the season despite the #coronavirus outbreak lasted just one… 2 hours ago

SABC News Online The Australian Football League’s attempt to forge on with the season despite the #coronavirus outbreak lasted just… https://t.co/0UziXVbSBk 3 hours ago

Newshub Sport Aussie Rules comp closed down by coronavirus travel limits... what does this mean for the Warriors & Phoenix?… https://t.co/7CINzXgnsN 6 hours ago

Jack Gonzalez RT @newscomauHQ: The Australian Government has imposed exceptional new restrictions on society in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak… 1 day ago

Lyle @abc730 @leighsales @GraceTobin @LauraFrancis9 PM wants to keep schools open this is the reason and he still pushin… https://t.co/QQuVM19e29 1 day ago

Tier 2 & 3 Rugby RT @sportstarweb: Despite events having to take place behind closed doors and restrictions on travel outside the country, football, rugby l… 1 day ago

Sportstar Despite events having to take place behind closed doors and restrictions on travel outside the country, football, r… https://t.co/GS4dMSuqDV 1 day ago