Coronavirus: Australian travel rules won't stop NRL, AFL and A-League says Australian prime minister Scott Morrison

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Australian travel rules won't stop NRL, AFL and A-League says Australian prime minister Scott MorrisonNew restrictions on domestic travel in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic will not stop sport from going ahead across the Tasman. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced today all non-essential travel within the...
