Ohio State lands coveted graduate transfer Seth Towns from Harvard Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Seth Towns, a graduate transfer who was named the Ivy League player of the year in 2017-18 for Harvard, announced he's going back home to Ohio State.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BucksInsider Ohio State lands coveted graduate transfer Seth Towns from Harvard https://t.co/QWDLkEZ5a0 30 minutes ago The Breaking News Headlines Ohio State lands coveted graduate transfer Seth Towns from Harvard https://t.co/GWc14i3Eh3 https://t.co/BeJClDEYtj 34 minutes ago