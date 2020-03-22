Jonny Bairstow's mother elected as vice-president of Yorkshire county club

Along with Janet, Yorkshire pace bowler Mike Cowan has also been appointed as the vice-president of the club.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Abhijeet ♞ Jonny Bairstow's mother Janet has been elected as Yorkshire's first female vice president, She has worked for them… https://t.co/9YM4MKrGdY 29 minutes ago Abhi Shukla RT @CricCrazyJohns: Jonny Bairstow's mother (Janet Bairstow) elected the vice-president of the Yorkshire cricket club. 33 minutes ago αѕн_ιѕнυ RT @TOISportsNews: Jonny Bairstow's mother Janet elected as Yorkshire's first female vice-president https://t.co/LY5U0V5RIy 59 minutes ago TOI Cricket Jonny Bairstow's mother Janet elected as Yorkshire's first female vice-president https://t.co/LMwYJ09orD 1 hour ago Utkarsh Tripathi Jonny Bairstow's mother,Janet Bairstow, elected the vice-president of the Yorkshire Cricket Club. 1 hour ago Johns. Jonny Bairstow's mother (Janet Bairstow) elected the vice-president of the Yorkshire cricket club. 1 hour ago TOI Sports News Jonny Bairstow's mother Janet elected as Yorkshire's first female vice-president https://t.co/LY5U0V5RIy 1 hour ago Devdiscourse Jonny Bairstow's mother elected as Yorkshire's first female vice-president https://t.co/yZpQTtdKJR 3 hours ago