Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Footballer Wilfied Zaha offers medical staff free beds

Footballer Wilfied Zaha offers medical staff free beds

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has offered free accommodation to medical staff in his London properties as they treat patients with Coronavirus. The Ivory Coast international, 27, is the latest football personality to offer a free bed, following in the footsteps of former Manchester United star Gary Neville and Chelsea owner...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.