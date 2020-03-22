Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies from coronavirus

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies from coronavirus

Team Talk Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz has died of coronavirus aged 76.

The post Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies from coronavirus appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Former Real Madrid president dies from coronavirus – WFLA https://t.co/9tPPu2vrKW 3 seconds ago

IsiborMagnus

Magnus Isibor RT @PremiumTimesng: Former Real Madrid president, Lorenzo Sanz, dies of coronavirus https://t.co/6CAgAu3J5D 3 seconds ago

RobinMCouch

RMC Communications PR Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies of coronavirus https://t.co/p3rBgYRQ4m 9 seconds ago

Charnnx

มาณิฉาน ft 9D RT @RMadridInfo: Former Real Madrid president, Lorenzo Sanz dies affected by coronavirus. Rest In Peace https://t.co/e2fet7Bgmn 13 seconds ago

BhuyuChhyan

Bhuyu Chhyan Former Real Madrid President Lorenzo Sanz Dies With Coronavirus #Sports, Top Sports News- https://t.co/dMTLKbTM5D https://t.co/HM6ihc03Jw 23 seconds ago

Amrit3017

Amrit Singh RT @BBCSport: Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, who signed Roberto Carlos, Clarence Seedorf and Davor Suker, has died after being… 1 minute ago

NaughtyBoss1

Mayor of Yenagoa RT @TheGeniusJaj: Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend have tested positive to CoronaVirus, Former Real Madrid president just died as a result… 1 minute ago

kelimewort

watching the sea RT @English_AS: Good morning. Today's front cover of AS, which pays tribute to former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, who sadly passed… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.