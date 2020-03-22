Global  

Sergio Ramos condoles demise of ex-Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz

Zee News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Real Madrid star defender Sergio Ramos has condoled the demise of the club's former president Lorenzo Sanz, who passed away recently at the age of 76 of the novel coronavirus.
 Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos urges people to "keep the hope" as his country battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

