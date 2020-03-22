Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Section 144 to be imposed in Delhi from 9pm today

Section 144 to be imposed in Delhi from 9pm today

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Section 144, which restricts assembly of more than four people in an area, will be imposed in the national capital from 9pm on Sunday till March 31 as a step to contain the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rohit212000

Rohit Singh RT @DDNewslive: Section 144 to be imposed in Delhi from 9 pm tonight till March 31 3 minutes ago

virikian

Guss RT @timesofindia: #BREAKING | In wake of the #CoronaVirus outbreak, Section 144 of CrPC to be imposed in Delhi with effect from 9 pm on Mar… 5 minutes ago

manoj419

manoj INDIAN RT @ANI: In wake of the #CoronaVirus outbreak, Section 144 of CrPC to be imposed in Delhi with effect from 9 pm on March 22 to 12 midnight… 6 minutes ago

krishna27891

Mayank Tiwari RT @LiveLawIndia: Breaking: Section 144 imposed in Delhi with effect from 9pm today, March 22 till midnight of March 31. #CoronaUpdatesIn… 14 minutes ago

snehaambekar

Sneha Ambekar RT @ianjoosharma: Including Shaheen Bagh? Section 144 of CrPC to be imposed in Delhi from 9 pm today to 12am of March 31. 19 minutes ago

hemantsae

Hemant Narang Section 144 (IPC) to imposed in Delhi. It Prohibits assembly of four or more people from 9pm Sunday March 22 to 12p… https://t.co/KXuurAGtDW 23 minutes ago

achlendra

Achlendra Katiyar RT @prernakatiyarET: In 75 Indian districts, including 7 of Delhi, only essential services will be operational from tomorrow till March 31.… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.