Arsenal join Chelsea and Manchester United in race to sign former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho as Bayern Munich have doubts over permanent transfer

talkSPORT Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Arsenal have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho, reports claim. The former Liverpool ace has spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich having struggled to adapt to life in LaLiga at Camp Nou. The German club are said to not be willing to sign the playmaker, […]
