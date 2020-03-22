Global  

Kraft family thanks 'GOAT' Brady in full-page ad

ESPN Sunday, 22 March 2020
The Kraft family thanked Tom Brady in a full-page advertisement in Sunday's Tampa Bay Times, punctuated with this message to Buccaneers fans: "Take care of him. You got a great one."
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Thank You Tom': Kraft Family Thanks Brady With Billboards

'Thank You Tom': Kraft Family Thanks Brady With Billboards 00:12

 The Kraft family is thanking Tom Brady for his career in New England.

