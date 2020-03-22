Global  

#5baje5minute: Indian athletes answer PM's call

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
In the fight against coronavirus, India is united. This was evident as a large number of sporting personalities answered the Prime Minister's call to encourage and show their support for the doctors, nurses and other health care professionals fighting against the disease.
