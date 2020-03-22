Global  

The Latest: Dubai World Cup postponed until next year

FOX Sports Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The Latest: Dubai World Cup postponed until next yearThe $12 million Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest purse in horse racing, will be postponed until next year
