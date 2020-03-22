Vinnie Jones shares heartfelt Mother's Day message with family picture

16 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Vinnie Jones: My wife’s heart transplant ‘saved my life, not just hers’ 00:39 Vinnie Jones has said that his late wife’s heart transplant three decades ago “saved my life, not just hers”. The footballer-turned-actor’s wife Tanya suffered heart failure after giving birth aged 21. However, she received the “fantastic gift” of a new heart from the family of a...