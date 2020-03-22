Vinnie Jones shares heartfelt Mother's Day message with family picture

Vinnie Jones has said that his late wife’s heart transplant three decades ago “saved my life, not just hers”. The footballer-turned-actor’s wife Tanya suffered heart failure after giving birth aged 21. However, she received the “fantastic gift” of a new heart from the family of a...
